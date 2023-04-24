Trust Co. of Virginia VA Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

