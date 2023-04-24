Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

