SVB Leerink Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $72.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.89. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.