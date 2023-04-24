State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $270.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $270,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,628,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,635,000 after acquiring an additional 391,408 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 858.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,303 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

