Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Spire by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Spire by 12.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Spire Trading Up 0.2 %

SR opened at $69.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Spire Company Profile



Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

