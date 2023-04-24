Sleep Number Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $24.88 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.75 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $226,020.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,091.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

