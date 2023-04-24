SI-BONE (SIBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. SI-BONE has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. On average, analysts expect SI-BONE to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SIBN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.50. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $33,007.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $33,007.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,706. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

