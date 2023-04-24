Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.93.

SES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.61 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.19 and a 12-month high of C$8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.19.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Wendy Hanrahan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. Insiders bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $270,675 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Stories

