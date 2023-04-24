SBA Communications (SBAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $12.46-12.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SBAC opened at $256.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

