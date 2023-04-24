Royal Bank of Canada Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $62.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.15.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 663.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 93,850.0% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $234,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 8,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.7% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

