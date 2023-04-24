Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $14.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,792 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,084,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,063,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $140.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.61. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.