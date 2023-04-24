Research Analysts Set Expectations for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.79.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,882,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,982,000 after purchasing an additional 263,345 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after buying an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 67,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.