Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Raised by Analyst

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.66.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

