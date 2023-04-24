Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Clorox Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.55.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

