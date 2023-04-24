Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Paychex, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

PAYX stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. Paychex has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

