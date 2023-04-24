Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Issued By SVB Leerink

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Elevance Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $10.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.62. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $32.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s FY2024 earnings at $37.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.24.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $450.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.18. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

