Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $99,713,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 928.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 117,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $541.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $553.06. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

