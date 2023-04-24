Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman anticipates that the company will earn $9.15 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NBIX. UBS Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NBIX stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,786,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 426,675 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,508,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after purchasing an additional 345,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,286 shares of company stock worth $4,819,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

