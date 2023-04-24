Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives $4.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Robinson sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $58,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock valued at $464,218 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nerdy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nerdy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $4.09 on Friday. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.