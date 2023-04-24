National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Boralex in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, December 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.30.

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX stock opened at C$40.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.30 million. Boralex had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.49%.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boralex’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

