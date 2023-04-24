McDonald’s Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.69 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.61. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $292.06 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $292.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

