Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after buying an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,012 shares of company stock worth $11,461,239. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of PCAR opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.29. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

