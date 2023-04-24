Kennametal (KMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Kennametal has set its FY23 guidance at $1.30-$1.70 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMT stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

