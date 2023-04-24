KBR (KBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY23 guidance at $2.76-2.96 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. KBR’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $57.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. KBR has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

KBR Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KBR by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also

