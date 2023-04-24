Invitation Homes (INVH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY23 guidance at $1.73-1.81 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.73-$1.81 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE INVH opened at $33.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

