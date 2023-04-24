Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $87.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 242.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $183,244.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

