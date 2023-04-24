Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $206,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,324 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.75 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,510 ($31.06) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CLSA upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

