HC Wainwright Weighs in on Plus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 14.0 %
NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 237,304 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
