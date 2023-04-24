Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Buys 3,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $125.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,879 shares of company stock worth $10,242,117. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

