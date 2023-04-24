Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $166.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $171.17. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

