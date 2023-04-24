FY2025 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

