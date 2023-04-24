Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Down 0.5 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.