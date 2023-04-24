Forsta AP Fonden Takes $754,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 363.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TECH opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

