Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AerCap were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $55.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

