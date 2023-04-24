Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 900 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Futu were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Futu by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 564.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 143,252 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $4,832,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 363,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 96,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. CLSA lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

Futu Stock Performance

About Futu

Shares of FUTU opened at $46.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.20.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

