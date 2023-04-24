Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 43,000 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.38 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

