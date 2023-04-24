Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

ZBRA stock opened at $287.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

