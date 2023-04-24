Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.67 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 62.8 %

SIVB opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.47.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,601,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $4,446,718. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

