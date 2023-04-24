Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $171.14 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

