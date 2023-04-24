Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 5,900 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,303,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $73.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.