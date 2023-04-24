Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 10,600 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $57.26 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.