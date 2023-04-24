FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.21.

NYSE:FLT opened at $216.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $259.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.36 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.21% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

