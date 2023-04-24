Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 308,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

XOM stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The firm has a market cap of $470.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.