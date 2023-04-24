Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

FR stock opened at C$9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$15.58.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

