Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Friday, April 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 0.5 %

FR stock opened at C$9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.81. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$7.59 and a one year high of C$15.58.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at First Majestic Silver

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.68 per share, with a total value of C$30,232.44. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently -5.36%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.