Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.92.

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.11. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The firm has a market cap of C$107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

