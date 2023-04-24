Disciplined Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,456,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,570,000 after buying an additional 317,096 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after buying an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

