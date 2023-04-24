Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

COUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Coursera has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,380,398 shares in the company, valued at $80,003,514.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 496,164 shares of company stock worth $5,578,824. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 21.6% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

