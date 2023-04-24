Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $29.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of GOOS opened at $19.14 on Friday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $424.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 18.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

