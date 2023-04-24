Brokers Set Expectations for Pool Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $15.10 per share.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $343.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.56. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $429.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pool by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

