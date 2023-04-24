BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

In other news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.